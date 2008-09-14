Quick Take: Bucs bring Ryan down to Earth

Noteworthy

Jeff Garcia was listed as the Bucs' third QB and was inactive for the game. Brian Griese got the start and played adequately with 161 passing yards and a touchdown. ... Bucs LB Derrick Brooks kept his consecutive games started streak alive at 193, despite missing practice all week with a hamstring injury. ... A week after running for a franchise-record 220 yards, Falcons RB Michael Turner was held to just 42 yards rushing on 14 carries. ... Against the Lions, the Falcons averaged 8.5 yards per offensive play; against the Bucs, that number dropped to 3.6