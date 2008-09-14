Quick Take: Bucs bring Ryan down to Earth

Published: Sep 14, 2008 at 02:27 PM

It was over when ...
Buccaneers running back Earnest Graham got loose for a 68-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining. The score gave Tampa Bay a 24-9.

Game ball
Second-year pass rusher Gaines Adams put constant pressure on Falcons rookie QB Matt Ryan and finished with six tackles and two sacks for the Buccaneers.

Key stat
In Atlanta's first four drives, Ryan was 0-for-8 with two interceptions. He ended up completing 13 of 33 passes for 158 yards.

Noteworthy
Jeff Garcia was listed as the Bucs' third QB and was inactive for the game. Brian Griese got the start and played adequately with 161 passing yards and a touchdown. ... Bucs LB Derrick Brooks kept his consecutive games started streak alive at 193, despite missing practice all week with a hamstring injury. ... A week after running for a franchise-record 220 yards, Falcons RB Michael Turner was held to just 42 yards rushing on 14 carries. ... Against the Lions, the Falcons averaged 8.5 yards per offensive play; against the Bucs, that number dropped to 3.6

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

