Quick Take: Bucs boot visiting Titans

Published: Oct 14, 2007 at 09:57 AM

It was over when ...
Tampa Bay kicker Matt Bryant made a 43-yard field goal with 11 seconds left to give the Bucs a 13-10 lead. A series of Jeff Garcia completions set Tampa Bay up for the game-winning kick.

Game balls
Veteran Bucs receiver Joey Galloway came up with several big catches, including a 69-yard touchdown catch in which he split Titans defenders. He finished with four receptions for 97 yards. Tampa Bay cornerback Ronde Barber deserves an honorable mention for making two acrobatic plays to knock down key Titans passes -- both of which he was just inches away from intercepting.

Key stat
This game is a classic example of the final score being the only statistic that matters. The Titans controlled the clock for nearly 38 minutes, outgained the Bucs 317-304, had 20 first downs to Tampa Bay's 13 and converted 9 of 16 third downs, yet still lost.

Noteworthy
Tennessee quarterback Vince Young left the game in the third quarter with a quadriceps injury and did not return. ... Buccaneers tight end Alex Smith was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. Garcia improved to 3-0 at home as the Tampa Bay starter.

