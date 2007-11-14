Quick Take: Bucs (5-4) at Falcons (3-6)

Key matchup

Falcons FB Ovie Mughelli vs. Buccaneers MLB Barrett Ruud. After struggling through the first seven weeks of the season, the Falcons' running game has picked up steam in the past couple of games. Warrick Dunn has had more room to operate and has taken advantage of it with his two highest rushing yardage totals of the season. One of the players most responsible for Dunn's emergence is Mughelli. An offseason addition from Baltimore, Mughelli replaced the smaller Justin Griffith and was signed in large part to neutralize players such as Ruud. The third-year linebacker for Tampa Bay is having a career season and is third in the NFL with 79 tackles. His inspired play is largely the reason the Bucs have risen to sixth in total defense. If Ruud and his teammates are able to slip Mughelli's blocks, it could be a long day for Dunn and the Falcons' offense.