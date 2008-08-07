Quick Take: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Keep your eye on ...
1. The Buccaneers' backfield: The Bucs' roster is always overflowing with quarterbacks, but now the team must deal with a crowded backfield as well. Earnest Graham established himself last year as a solid every down back, but veteran Warrick Dunn joined the team in the offseason and Michael Bennett, Kenneth Darby and rookie Clifton Smith will vie to become this year's Graham.
2. Tampa Bay's receivers: Ike Hilliard and Joey Galloway are set to start for Tampa Bay, but potential No. 3 receivers Michael Clayton, Antonio Bryant, Maurice Stovall and Dexter Jackson will use the preseason to impress coaches and work up the depth chart.
3. Dolphins QBs: The Dolphins named Josh McCown the starter for Saturday's contest, but the competition is far from over. McCown, John Beck and Chad Henne will each use the preseason reps to make his case for the starting role.
4. RB Ricky Williams: Williams had an entire offseason to learn coach Tony Sparano's scheme and the coaching staff has praised Williams' work ethic. With Ronnie Brown coming back from knee surgery, Williams could take many of the first-team reps.