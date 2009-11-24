Quick Take: Buccaneers-Falcons

Keep your eye on ... Atlanta's answer to adversity: Last season, with rookie coach Mike Smith and rookie quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons were able to shock many observers by going 11-5 and earning an NFC playoff spot. During the course of 2008, however, the Falcons suffered relatively few injuries and never dipped below .500. Now, at 5-5 with a slew of injuries, Atlanta is in danger of having its first losing record in the Smith-Ryan era.

Josh Freeman's ability to bounce back: In his third start, Tampa Bay's rookie quarterback had his first troublesome outing. He threw three interceptions and looked flummoxed by the exotic blitzes thrown at him by Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Atlanta does not possess the same kind of attacking defense, so Freeman may not have as hard a time finding his comfort zone this week.