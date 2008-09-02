Quick Take: Buccaneers at Saints

Last meeting
The Buccaneers took advantage of a Reggie Bush fumble and rallied to defeat the Saints, 27-23, in Week 13 last season.
Streaks
Tampa Bay won both games against New Orleans last season to cut the Saints' overall series lead to 19-13. See the head-to-head matchup over the last five games.
Keep your eye on ...
Buccaneers QB Jeff Garcia: Usually, quarterbacks coming off of Pro Bowl seasons are not a question mark, but given Garcia's tough offseason there are some uncertainties about his mindset. He did not get the contract extension he wanted, had to deal with Brett Favre rumors and then had to overcome a leg injury durining training camp.
Buccaneers kicker Matt Bryant: Tampa Bay is reportedly working out kickers as insurance should Bryant falter in Week 1. The veteran missed five of his 12 field goal attempts in the preseason, causing the team's concerns.
Saints TE Jeremy Shockey: The offseason acquisition did not make an appearance during the preseason, but has been practicing the past few weeks. He is expected to make an already dangerous offense even more explosive.
Saints MLB Jonathan Vilma: Most of the moves the Saints made in the offseason were to address the team's 26th ranked defense. Vilma, acquired in a trade from the Jets, is expected to solidify what was a shaky linebacking corps.
Did you know?
Since 2002, the Buccaneers are 17-0 when not committing a turnover. ... Tampa Bay DE Gaines Adams led all rookies last season with six sacks. ... Saints WR Marques Colston is the only seventh-round pick in NFL history to record 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons.