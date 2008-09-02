Quick Take: Buccaneers at Saints

Published: Sep 02, 2008 at 12:57 PM

Last meeting
The Buccaneers took advantage of a Reggie Bush fumble and rallied to defeat the Saints, 27-23, in Week 13 last season.

Streaks
Tampa Bay won both games against New Orleans last season to cut the Saints' overall series lead to 19-13. See the head-to-head matchup over the last five games.

Keep your eye on ...

Buccaneers QB Jeff Garcia: Usually, quarterbacks coming off of Pro Bowl seasons are not a question mark, but given Garcia's tough offseason there are some uncertainties about his mindset. He did not get the contract extension he wanted, had to deal with Brett Favre rumors and then had to overcome a leg injury durining training camp.

Buccaneers kicker Matt Bryant: Tampa Bay is reportedly working out kickers as insurance should Bryant falter in Week 1. The veteran missed five of his 12 field goal attempts in the preseason, causing the team's concerns.

Saints TE Jeremy Shockey: The offseason acquisition did not make an appearance during the preseason, but has been practicing the past few weeks. He is expected to make an already dangerous offense even more explosive.

Saints MLB Jonathan Vilma: Most of the moves the Saints made in the offseason were to address the team's 26th ranked defense. Vilma, acquired in a trade from the Jets, is expected to solidify what was a shaky linebacking corps.

Did you know?
Since 2002, the Buccaneers are 17-0 when not committing a turnover. ... Tampa Bay DE Gaines Adams led all rookies last season with six sacks. ... Saints WR Marques Colston is the only seventh-round pick in NFL history to record 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deshaun Watson expected to start for Browns vs. Colts, plus other updates on notable QB injuries

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo provides injury updates on Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Giants QB Daniel Jones among others.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder fracture) ruled out against Vikings; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) questionable

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Vikings while running back Christian McCaffrey is officially questionable, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday. 
news

Eagles elevating WR Julio Jones to active roster for Sunday night matchup with Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating wide receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.