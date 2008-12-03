Quick Take: Buccaneers (9-3) at Panthers (9-3)

Fan feedback
Streaks
Tampa Bay has taken two of the past three matchups, but still trails Carolina, 9-7, in the overall series. See a breakdown of the last five meetings.
Last week
Two late interceptions paved the way for the Bucs' uplifting 23-20 win over the Saints. ... Carolina rallied late to defeat Green Bay, 35-31, at Lambeau Field.
Keep your eye on ...
Delhomme's ball security: QB Jake Delhomme is averaging 1.7 turnovers per game in the Panthers' three losses and only 0.8 turnovers per game in the Panthers' nine wins. In Carolina's earlier loss to Tampa Bay, Delhomme had three interceptions. His ability to take care of the ball will go a long way toward determining if the Panthers come out on top in the rematch.
Dunn's veteran savvy:Buccaneers RB Warrick Dunn had his only 100-yard rushing day of the season in the earlier meeting and has had some big games against the Panthers throughout his career. With Cadillac Williams still working his way back into playing shape, Tampa Bay will likely give Dunn the ball 15-20 times or more.
Williams' scoring touch: A recent binge has DeAngelo Williams tied for the league-lead with 13 touchdowns. He was held in check during the Week 6 matchup, but is now one of the hottest backs in the league.
Did you know?
Clifton Smith is the first player in Bucs history to have a kickoff return touchdown and a punt return touchdown while with Tampa Bay. ... Ronde Barber ranks third in league history with 11 defensive touchdowns. ... Delhomme is 7-2 in his career against Tampa Bay. ... Jonathan Stewart's six rushing TDs put him second among all rookies.