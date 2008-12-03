Quick Take: Buccaneers (9-3) at Panthers (9-3)

Published: Dec 03, 2008 at 01:34 AM

Last meeting
The Buccaneers thoroughly dominated the visiting Panthers, 27-3, in Week 6.

Fan feedback

   Who will emerge out of this game in first place? 
   **What are your thoughts?**

Streaks
Tampa Bay has taken two of the past three matchups, but still trails Carolina, 9-7, in the overall series. See a breakdown of the last five meetings.

Last week
Two late interceptions paved the way for the Bucs' uplifting 23-20 win over the Saints. ... Carolina rallied late to defeat Green Bay, 35-31, at Lambeau Field.

Keep your eye on ...
Delhomme's ball security: QB Jake Delhomme is averaging 1.7 turnovers per game in the Panthers' three losses and only 0.8 turnovers per game in the Panthers' nine wins. In Carolina's earlier loss to Tampa Bay, Delhomme had three interceptions. His ability to take care of the ball will go a long way toward determining if the Panthers come out on top in the rematch.

Dunn's veteran savvy:Buccaneers RB Warrick Dunn had his only 100-yard rushing day of the season in the earlier meeting and has had some big games against the Panthers throughout his career. With Cadillac Williams still working his way back into playing shape, Tampa Bay will likely give Dunn the ball 15-20 times or more.

Williams' scoring touch: A recent binge has DeAngelo Williams tied for the league-lead with 13 touchdowns. He was held in check during the Week 6 matchup, but is now one of the hottest backs in the league.

Did you know?
Clifton Smith is the first player in Bucs history to have a kickoff return touchdown and a punt return touchdown while with Tampa Bay. ... Ronde Barber ranks third in league history with 11 defensive touchdowns. ... Delhomme is 7-2 in his career against Tampa Bay. ... Jonathan Stewart's six rushing TDs put him second among all rookies.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips arrested for DWI

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested and charged with driving while impaired Friday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

NFL concludes Bengals were compliant with injury report policy in regard to QB Joe Burrow's wrist injury

The NFL has found the Cincinnati Bengals fully compliant with the league's injury report policy as it relates to quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Week 11's game against the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs activate LB Nick Bolton (wrist) off injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro not allowed on sidelines vs. Cowboys; 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw to be fined

After last week's sideline altercation with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw, Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro won't be allowed on the sidelines for Sunday night's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Greenlaw will be fined, Pelissero reported.