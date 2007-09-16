Quick take: Browns win Ohio shootout

It was over when ...
The defense finally came through for the Browns. While covering Chad Johnson, Leigh Bodden intercepted Carson Palmer with 21 seconds remaining in the game to seal the victory for Cleveland.
Game balls
What quarterback controversy? Derek Anderson showed why he is Romeo Crennel's No. 1 choice, throwing for 328 yards and five touchdowns. The Bengals' high-powered offense was led by Palmer, who went 33-of-50 for 401 yards and six touchdowns.
Key stat
Receivers played a big part in this game. Bengals wideout Chad Johnson caught 11 passes for 209 yards and even braved the Dawg Pound after his second touchdown reception of the game. Anderson spread it around to tight end Kellen Winslow (100 yards, one TD) and wide receivers Braylon Edwards (146 yards, two TDs) and Joe Jurevicious (44 yards, two TDs).