Quick Take: Browns win, must wait

Published: Dec 30, 2007 at 07:22 AM

It was over when ...
Leon Williams sacked Chris Weinke with just over four minutes remaining to close out the 49ers' last credible drive. The Browns sacked Weinke five times for 31 yards.

Game ball
Joshua Cribbs had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown to open the scoring. Cribbs also had a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown nullified by a penalty in the third quarter.

Key stat
The Browns held the 49ers to only 73 net passing yards.

Noteworthy
The Browns will advance to the AFC playoffs if Tennessee loses or ties against the Colts on Sunday night. ... The Browns' 10 wins are their most since 1994. ... Braylon Edwards set a Browns record for receiving yards (1,289), breaking the record held by Webster Slaughter (1,236 in 1989). ... First-round pick Brady Quinn made his first appearance of the season, replacing injured starter Derek Anderson in the first half. Quinn completed 3-of-8 passes for 45 yards. ... The Browns set a club record with seven home wins.

