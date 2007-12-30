Quick Take: Browns win, must wait

Noteworthy

The Browns will advance to the AFC playoffs if Tennessee loses or ties against the Colts on Sunday night. ... The Browns' 10 wins are their most since 1994. ... Braylon Edwards set a Browns record for receiving yards (1,289), breaking the record held by Webster Slaughter (1,236 in 1989). ... First-round pick Brady Quinn made his first appearance of the season, replacing injured starter Derek Anderson in the first half. Quinn completed 3-of-8 passes for 45 yards. ... The Browns set a club record with seven home wins.