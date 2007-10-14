Quick Take: Browns sharp vs. winless Miami

Published: Oct 14, 2007 at 11:10 AM

It was over when ...
Cleveland QB Derek Anderson found WR Braylon Edwards in the end zone for the third time. Phil Dawson kicked the extra point to put the Browns up 41-24 with four minutes remaining in the game.

Game balls
Miami QB Cleo Lemon, starting for the injured Trent Green, began slowly but found a rhythm in the second half. He finished with 256 yards on 24-of-43 passing. He threw for two touchdowns, ran for two more and threw two picks. Lemon brought the Dolphins back to within three points in the second half but Anderson had the answers in the fourth quarter.

Key stat
Running backs Jason Wright and James Harrison, filling in for the injured Jamal Lewis, helped Cleveland establish a running game in the first half. Harrison finished with 57 yards on eight carries while Wright picked up 54 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Noteworthy
This was the fourth 100-plus rushing game for Miami's Ronnie Brown, who finished with 101 yards on 19 carries. .. The Dolphins have lost nine consecutive games, a franchise record.... The Browns have won three straight at home for the first time since 2004. ... Dolphins WR Chris Chambers, a Cleveland native, recorded his 400th career reception.

