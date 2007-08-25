Quick Take: Browns QBs take turns to shine

Published: Aug 25, 2007 at 05:57 PM

It was over when
Broncos reserve running back Selvin Young was stuffed while trying to score on a two-point conversion attempt. The clutch stop preserved a 17-16 Browns victory.

Game balls
Brady Quinn delivered his second straight standout performance for the Browns, as he completed 7-of-11 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Despite getting stuffed at the goalline on his two-point conversion, Young still came through with 91 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

Key stat
The Broncos rolled up 150 yards on the ground, as they rushed 31 times for a 5.1 yard-per-carry average.

Noteworthy
Quinn was not the only Browns quarterback to shine, starter Charlie Frye and backup Derek Anderson also threw the ball very accurately, as each completed more than 70 percent of their passes.

