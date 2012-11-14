Quick Take: Browns could crush Cowboys' optimism

Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 07:02 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 11 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: On paper, this looks like a dud. And the Cowboys, suddenly full of life, need to hope it is. After blowing out the Eagles in Philly last week, Dallas stands at 4-5 with a fairly open schedule. A playoff push, unbelievably, does not seem crazy. And yet, the Cowboys need the win. They should get it against Cleveland, but the Browns won't be pushovers. They lack talent and they might not always play smart. But they play rugged and hard. When Browns rookie running back Trent Richardson hits you, it hurts. And one of the few cornerbacks who can cover Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is Joe Haden, the Browns' starter. I'll love watching those two tussle.

