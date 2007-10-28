Quick Take: Browns come back to win

Game balls
Browns receiver Braylon Edwards was nearly unstoppable as he notched eight receptions for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Joe Jurevicius didn't get into the end zone but made a couple of key third-down receptions, including a 29-yard reception on third-and-11 from the St. Louis 46 in the third quarter to help set up Edwards' second touchdown of the day.
Key stat
The Browns held the Rams twice on fourth down. The key play came with two minutes left in the game when the Browns stopped Brian Leonard on fourth-and-1 from the 30-yard line, with the Rams driving for a potential tying score.
Noteworthy
The Rams continue to pile up injuries, this time losing running back Steven Jackson (back) and guard Richie Incognito (sprained knee) in the first half. Jackson, who missed the previous four games with a partially torn groin, scored the Rams' first rushing touchdown of the season on the team's first drive. Quarterback Marc Bulger also missed some time with an injury to his right thumb. ... The Browns have won consecutive games for the first time since 2003.