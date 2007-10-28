Quick Take: Browns come back to win

Noteworthy

The Rams continue to pile up injuries, this time losing running back Steven Jackson (back) and guard Richie Incognito (sprained knee) in the first half. Jackson, who missed the previous four games with a partially torn groin, scored the Rams' first rushing touchdown of the season on the team's first drive. Quarterback Marc Bulger also missed some time with an injury to his right thumb. ... The Browns have won consecutive games for the first time since 2003.