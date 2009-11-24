Quick Take: Browns-Bengals

Published: Nov 24, 2009 at 07:41 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting:Shayne Graham's 31-yard field goal barely sailed inside the upright late in overtime to give the Bengals a 23-20 victory over the Browns in Week 4.
» Streaks: Cincinnati has won eight of the past 10 and has a narrow 37-35 overall series edge.
» Last week: The Browns committed pass interference on a desperation pass by the Lions as time expired and gave up the winning touchdown on an untimed down in a loss to Detroit. ... The Bengals gave up 10 points in the final minute and lost in Oakland, 20-17.

Keep your eye on ...Carson Palmer's production: As Palmer goes this season, so seem to go the Bengals. In the team's seven wins, Palmer has thrown 13 touchdowns with only four interceptions and been sacked 10 times. In the team's three losses he has thrown just one touchdown, with four interceptions and has been sacked seven times. When the Bengals protect Palmer and he takes care of the ball, they are tough to beat.

Cincinnati's focus: The Bengals have played very well for most of the season, but last week's loss to the struggling Raiders renewed concerns that they are not mature enough to handle their success. Facing the 1-8 Browns team which nearly won the first meeting between these teams, the Bengals cannot afford to have another slip.

The Browns' fortitude: Cleveland comes into this game reeling from two of the most difficult losses imaginable. It was embarrassed at home in a woeful 16-0 loss to the rival Ravens on Monday Night Football two weeks ago and then lost with no time on the clock against the lowly Lions last week. Can the Browns possibly rebound from such disheartening defeats to put up a fight against the Bengals?

Did you know?

Browns QB Brady Quinn will make his first career start against the Bengals. ... Cleveland's Jamal Lewis has nine 100-yard rushing games against Cincinnati in his career. ... The Bengals have a chance to finish undefeated in the AFC North for the first time in franchise history. ... Palmer is 7-2 in his career against the Browns.

