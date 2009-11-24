Quick Take: Browns-Bengals

Keep your eye on ... Carson Palmer's production: As Palmer goes this season, so seem to go the Bengals. In the team's seven wins, Palmer has thrown 13 touchdowns with only four interceptions and been sacked 10 times. In the team's three losses he has thrown just one touchdown, with four interceptions and has been sacked seven times. When the Bengals protect Palmer and he takes care of the ball, they are tough to beat.

Cincinnati's focus: The Bengals have played very well for most of the season, but last week's loss to the struggling Raiders renewed concerns that they are not mature enough to handle their success. Facing the 1-8 Browns team which nearly won the first meeting between these teams, the Bengals cannot afford to have another slip.