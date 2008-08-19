Quick Take: Browns at Lions

Published: Aug 19, 2008 at 12:19 PM

Keep your eye on ...

Browns' tight ends: No one on the depth chart appears 100 percent healthy yet. Pro Bowler Kellen Winslow is returning from a hamstring injury and caught one pass last week, backups Steve Heiden (returned from knee injury vs. Giants) and Brad Cieslak (concussion) are banged-up and rookie Martin Rucker will undergo knee surgery and miss six weeks of action. Darnell Dinkins or rookie Kolomona Kapanui could snag a depth roster spot if they excel in the final two preseason contests.

Browns WR Syndric Steptoe: Cleveland fell behind early in last week's loss to the Giants, but Steptoe shined for the Browns, hauling in a TD pass and returning a kickoff 90 yards. Pro Bowl kick returner Joshua Cribbs left the game with an ankle injury, and Steptoe could be asked to contribute more in the return game until Cribbs is fully healthy.

The Lions' cornerbacks: While the offseason acquisitions of veterans Brian Kelly and Leigh Bodden have bolstered the Lions' secondary, there are still backup roster spots to be had in the preseason. Ramzee Robinson (last year's Mr. Irrelevant), Dovonte Edwards, LaMarcus Hicks and rookie Stephen Howell will all be fighting for jobs in the second half of the game.

Lions WR Brandon Middleton: The second-year player out of Houston had 2 receptions for 58 yards and 1 touchdown last week. He also proved his worth as a return man, running back a kickoff 31 yards late in the first half. If he can keep up those contributions this week, he will improve his chances of earning one of the team's final roster spots.

