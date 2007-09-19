Quick Take: Browns (1-1) at Raiders (2-0)

Last week

The Browns defeated the Bengals in one of the wildest games in recent memory. Frye, the Week 1 starter, was traded to Seattle and Derek Anderson was promoted to starting quarterback. Anderson responded with five touchdown passes, including two to Braylon Edwards and Joe Jurevicius. The Raiders thought they had a victory in Denver, but the team did not see Mike Shanahan signal timeout prior to Sebastian Janikowski's apparent game-winning field goal in overtime. Janikowski missed his "real" attempt and the Broncos went on to win.