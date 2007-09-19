Quick Take: Browns (1-1) at Raiders (2-0)

Last meeting
Charlie Frye passed for three touchdowns as the Browns came back from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Raiders, 24-21, in Week 4 last season.

Streaks
That was the first time the Browns had ever beaten the Raiders, who have won six of the team's seven meetings.

Last week
The Browns defeated the Bengals in one of the wildest games in recent memory. Frye, the Week 1 starter, was traded to Seattle and Derek Anderson was promoted to starting quarterback. Anderson responded with five touchdown passes, including two to Braylon Edwards and Joe Jurevicius. The Raiders thought they had a victory in Denver, but the team did not see Mike Shanahan signal timeout prior to Sebastian Janikowski's apparent game-winning field goal in overtime. Janikowski missed his "real" attempt and the Broncos went on to win.

At stake
The Browns could find themselves in good position in the AFC North if they manage a victory. The Raiders seek the first win for rookie coach Lane Kiffin, who deserved better last week.

Key matchup
Anderson looked like a collegian playing intramurals last week against Cincinnati, but will face a much stiffer test against the Raiders. Oakland, led by cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, intercepted Jay Cutler twice last week.

Injuries
CLEVELAND: LB Willie McGinest (back), CB Gary Baxter (knee). OAKLAND: C Jeremy Newberry (hamstring), CB Duane Starks (groin), QB Josh McCown (foot), G Robert Gallery (hamstring).

Did you know?
The Browns, who posted the eighth-highest combined point total (96) in NFL history, seek consecutive victories for the first time since September 12, 2004.

