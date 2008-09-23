Quick Take: Browns (0-3) at Bengals (0-3)

Last meeting
In Week 16 last year, the Bengals defeated the Browns 19-14. Kenny Watson ran for 130 yards and the Bengals intercepted Derek Anderson four times.
Last week
The Browns fell to 0-2, as Baltimore rode a big third quarter to a 28-10 win... The Bengals also remain winless after a 26-23 overtime heartbreaker against the Giants.
Keep your eye on ...
Derek Anderson under pressure: Anderson has directed an offense that has scored just two touchdowns and ranks at the bottom of the league in every statistical category. Romeo Crennel has Brady Quinn warming up. Quinn is taking reps this week with the first team, so the pressure is on Anderson to lead the Browns to their first win of the season.
Bengals O-line: In addition to allowing six sacks last week, the Bengals' offensive line was plagued by penalties. The unit must give a banged-up Carson Palmer time to find his Pro Bowl receivers against the Browns.