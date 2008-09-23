Quick Take: Browns (0-3) at Bengals (0-3)

Published: Sep 23, 2008 at 12:43 PM

Last meeting
In Week 16 last year, the Bengals defeated the Browns 19-14. Kenny Watson ran for 130 yards and the Bengals intercepted Derek Anderson four times.

Streaks
The Bengals have beaten the Browns seven out of the last 10 times and hold a 35-34 edge in the overall series.

Last week
The Browns fell to 0-2, as Baltimore rode a big third quarter to a 28-10 win... The Bengals also remain winless after a 26-23 overtime heartbreaker against the Giants.

Keep your eye on ...
Derek Anderson under pressure: Anderson has directed an offense that has scored just two touchdowns and ranks at the bottom of the league in every statistical category. Romeo Crennel has Brady Quinn warming up. Quinn is taking reps this week with the first team, so the pressure is on Anderson to lead the Browns to their first win of the season.

Bengals O-line: In addition to allowing six sacks last week, the Bengals' offensive line was plagued by penalties. The unit must give a banged-up Carson Palmer time to find his Pro Bowl receivers against the Browns.

Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh: The Bengals' offense finally got back on track last week, and the Pro Bowler tied a career high with 12 receptions. Houshmandzadeh has caught at least one TD pass in the last four games against the Browns.

Did you know?
The Browns are 5-0 under Crennel when scoring 30 or more points... The Bengals aim for their fifth consecutive win against Browns at home... Browns WR Braylon Edwards aims for his third consecutive game with eight receptions and two TDs against the Bengals.

