Quick Take: Browns (0-2) at Ravens (1-0)

Published: Sep 17, 2008 at 12:06 PM

Last meeting
The Browns defeated the Ravens 33-30 in overtime in Week 11 last year to sweep the season series. Phil Dawson's 33-yard field in OT gave Cleveland its first three-game win streak since 2001.

Streaks
The Browns have beaten the Ravens three out of the last five times and lead the overall series, 11-7.

Last week
Cleveland couldn't get anything going offensively in miserable conditions against the Steelers, falling 10-6 to their AFC North rivals. ... The Ravens had an unexpected bye week when Hurricane Ike cancelled their game against the Texans.

Keep your eye on ...
Joe Flacco's home brew: The extra week off should benefit the rookie quarterback, who had more time to prepare for Baltimore's AFC North foe. Flacco starts for the second time at home against a banged-up Browns defense (see below).

Cleveland's banged-up defense: The Browns have placed LB Antwan Peek (knee) and DE Robaire Smith (Achilles) on injured reserve and will be without safety Sean Jones (knee surgery) for at least a few more weeks. Shaun Smith will replace Robaire Smith, and as insurance the team signed another defensive end, Santonio Thomas.

The real Derek Anderson: Cleveland's signal-caller has led an offense that has scored just 16 points in two games. It doesn't look to get any easier for Anderson, who threw for 3,787 yards and 29 touchdowns last season; he'll be facing the league's top-ranked defense this week.

Did you know?
The Browns aim for their third consecutive win vs. Baltimore for the first time in franchise history. ... RB Jamal Lewis, who spent six seasons (2000-06) with Baltimore, aims for his third consecutive game with a rushing TD against his former team. ... TE Todd Heap needs 99 receiving yards to surpass 4,000 for his career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kareem Hunt on Browns future: 'I was born and raised here. I'd love to finish my career here'

Browns running back Kareem Hunt is entering a contract year and prefers to stay with the team long term. "I was born and raised here," the 26-year old RB said Thursday. "I'd love to finish my career here."

news

Titans LB Bud Dupree says confidence is 'at a different level now' heading into Year 2 in Tennessee

Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree's confidence is at an all-time high heading into his second year with Tennessee, and he believes that will allow him to take his game to a "different level."

news

Eagles, former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt agree to terms on one-year deal

Philadelphia has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jaquiski Tartt, the team announced Friday.

news

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let's rank 'em!

This offseason, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches. Who's in the best position to succeed in 2022? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW