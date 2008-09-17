Quick Take: Browns (0-2) at Ravens (1-0)

Last meeting
The Browns defeated the Ravens 33-30 in overtime in Week 11 last year to sweep the season series. Phil Dawson's 33-yard field in OT gave Cleveland its first three-game win streak since 2001.
Last week
Cleveland couldn't get anything going offensively in miserable conditions against the Steelers, falling 10-6 to their AFC North rivals. ... The Ravens had an unexpected bye week when Hurricane Ike cancelled their game against the Texans.
Keep your eye on ...
Joe Flacco's home brew: The extra week off should benefit the rookie quarterback, who had more time to prepare for Baltimore's AFC North foe. Flacco starts for the second time at home against a banged-up Browns defense (see below).
Cleveland's banged-up defense: The Browns have placed LB Antwan Peek (knee) and DE Robaire Smith (Achilles) on injured reserve and will be without safety Sean Jones (knee surgery) for at least a few more weeks. Shaun Smith will replace Robaire Smith, and as insurance the team signed another defensive end, Santonio Thomas.
The real Derek Anderson: Cleveland's signal-caller has led an offense that has scored just 16 points in two games. It doesn't look to get any easier for Anderson, who threw for 3,787 yards and 29 touchdowns last season; he'll be facing the league's top-ranked defense this week.
Did you know?
The Browns aim for their third consecutive win vs. Baltimore for the first time in franchise history. ... RB Jamal Lewis, who spent six seasons (2000-06) with Baltimore, aims for his third consecutive game with a rushing TD against his former team. ... TE Todd Heap needs 99 receiving yards to surpass 4,000 for his career.