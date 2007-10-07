Quick Take: Brown lifts Texans

It was over when ...
Houston kicker Kris Brown nailed a 57-yard field goal with one second remaining to give the Texans the win.
Game balls
After the first quarter, this game turned into a Brown kick-fest. He was 5-for-5, including three from beyond 50 yards, only the third kicker to hit three 50-yard field goals in one game. He hit from 43, 20, 57 and two from 54.
Key stat
The Texans picked up only 74 yards on the ground, but they didn't need to get deep into Miami territory, as four of Brown's boots came from well outside the red zone. QB Matt Schaub picked up 294 yards through the air on 20-of-34 passing, but he threw one interception that led to Miami's only touchdown.
Noteworthy
In a scary moment, Miami starting QB Trent Green went down in the first quarter after taking a knee to the helmet while trying to deliver a block. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital.