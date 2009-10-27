Quick Take: Broncos-Ravens

Published: Oct 27, 2009 at 01:44 PM

In Brief

» Last meeting: In a defensive struggle, the Broncos outlasted the Ravens and earned a 13-3 victory in Week 5 of the 2006 season.
» Streaks: The teams have split six regular-season meetings, but the Ravens won the only playoff encounter en route to a Super Bowl XXXV championship.
» Last week: Both teams were on byes.

Keep your eye on ...Elvis' sack dance: After struggling in recent seasons, Denver's defense has turned it around in 2009. The unit ranks first in the AFC and Elvis Dumervil is one of the biggest reasons for that success. He leads the league with 10 sacks. Baltimore's offensive line, which has allowed seven sacks in its last three games, must keep Dumervil from getting into the backfield and roughing up Joe Flacco.

The chess match between coaches: This is the rare game in which both teams are coming off a bye and have had two weeks to prepare. Each coach -- Denver's Josh McDaniels and Baltimore's John Harbaugh -- has had ample time to craft a game plan, but which head man has devised a better one?

Ed Reed's impact: Reed is one of the league's best players at goading quarterbacks into mistakes. On the other hand, Broncos QB Kyle Orton has taken extraordinary care of the football this season, with his only turnover coming on a desperation heave toward the end zone as time expired in the first half against New England. If Reed is able to bait Orton into an uncharacteristic miscue, the Ravens' chances improve significantly.

Did you know?

The Broncos are going for their first 7-0 start since 1998. ... Denver has a 15-5 all-time mark after a bye. ... Since 2002, Reed leads the NFL with 45 interceptions. ... Flacco has thrown at least one touchdown in six straight games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ahead of Tom Brady's return, New England Patriots simply focused on turning season around

All eyes will be on Tom Brady in his return to New England, but Mike Giardi says the Patriots are primarily concerned with shaking off a 1-2 start. One offensive player: "I don't know what happened between Coach and Tom. Frankly, I don't care."
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to make any excuses' about his play

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ isn't happy with how he's performed coming back from an ACL tear. The Giants running back has generated just 134 yards and one TD in three games.
news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'We're gonna stick with what we're doing'

First-year Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't off to a great start, but he says Pittsburgh's struggling offense won't reinvent the wheel in order to get on track.
news

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Jets, Zach Wilson get first win; Panthers' D stuns Cowboys

Can Zach Wilson earn the first win of his NFL career? Will the Panthers shut down the high-flying Cowboys' offense? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW