Quick Take: Broncos-Ravens

Keep your eye on ... Elvis' sack dance: After struggling in recent seasons, Denver's defense has turned it around in 2009. The unit ranks first in the AFC and Elvis Dumervil is one of the biggest reasons for that success. He leads the league with 10 sacks. Baltimore's offensive line, which has allowed seven sacks in its last three games, must keep Dumervil from getting into the backfield and roughing up Joe Flacco.

The chess match between coaches: This is the rare game in which both teams are coming off a bye and have had two weeks to prepare. Each coach -- Denver's Josh McDaniels and Baltimore's John Harbaugh -- has had ample time to craft a game plan, but which head man has devised a better one?