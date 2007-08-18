Quick Take: Broncos lose Henry, game

It was over when
The Cowboys jumped on the Broncos early, as they capitalized on Jay Cutler's first-quarter fumble to take an early 14-0 lead and never looked back.
Game ball
Marion Barber scored two touchdowns and finished with 57-yards rushing on 11 attempts. Barber is competing for playing time with Julius Jones, who had a touchdown of his own, while he rushed for 31 yards on nine carries. Barber out-gained Jones 48-22 in the opening game against Indianapolis.
Noteworthy
The Broncos lost RBs Travis Henry and Mike Bell, along with DE Ebenezer Ekuban to injuries on Saturday. Henry sprained his left knee, Bell strained his left hip and Ekuban strained his right Achilles' tendon. ... The Cowboys rushed for 178 yards, but limited the Broncos to only 36 rushing yards for the game.