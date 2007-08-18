Quick Take: Broncos lose Henry, game

Published: Aug 18, 2007 at 04:49 PM

It was over when
The Cowboys jumped on the Broncos early, as they capitalized on Jay Cutler's first-quarter fumble to take an early 14-0 lead and never looked back.

Game ball
Marion Barber scored two touchdowns and finished with 57-yards rushing on 11 attempts. Barber is competing for playing time with Julius Jones, who had a touchdown of his own, while he rushed for 31 yards on nine carries. Barber out-gained Jones 48-22 in the opening game against Indianapolis.

Key stat
The Cowboys attempted two 50-yard field goals. Nick Folk converted from 52 yards, while Martin Gramatica missed on a 51-yard attempt.

Noteworthy
The Broncos lost RBs Travis Henry and Mike Bell, along with DE Ebenezer Ekuban to injuries on Saturday. Henry sprained his left knee, Bell strained his left hip and Ekuban strained his right Achilles' tendon. ... The Cowboys rushed for 178 yards, but limited the Broncos to only 36 rushing yards for the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Which second-year QBs will make the biggest leap?

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW