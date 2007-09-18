Quick Take: Broncos do it again

Published: Sep 18, 2007 at 05:14 PM

It was over when ...
Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 52-yard field goal with 11:13 left in the game. Or was it? The Broncos signaled for a timeout, which nullified Janikowski's practice attempt, while his second kick bounced off the goal post. Jason Elam, for the second consecutive week, booted the game-winner, a 23-yarder in overtime. Mike Shanahan quipped in his press conference that his team must hate him, as it continues to win games in thrilling fashion.

Game balls
Broncos fullback Cecil Sapp scored his first career touchdown on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. Raiders running back LaMont Jordan rushed for 159 yards. Linebacker Thomas Howard returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown and led the Raiders with nine tackles.

Key stat
Mike Shanahan won his 20th game against the Raiders. Joe Gibbs is the only other active coach to have registered 20 wins against one team.

Noteworthy
Raiders DT Gerard Warren registered a safety against his former team. ... Travis Henry recorded his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game for the Broncos. ... The Broncos have won five consecutive games against the Raiders. ... Elam has 22 game-winning kicks and is only the second guy since 1970 to kick two game winning field goals in the final 2 minutes or overtime in each of the first two weeks. The others are Ryan Longwell (2006) and Adam Vinatieri (1999).

