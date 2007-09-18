Quick Take: Broncos do it again

Noteworthy

Raiders DT Gerard Warren registered a safety against his former team. ... Travis Henry recorded his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game for the Broncos. ... The Broncos have won five consecutive games against the Raiders. ... Elam has 22 game-winning kicks and is only the second guy since 1970 to kick two game winning field goals in the final 2 minutes or overtime in each of the first two weeks. The others are Ryan Longwell (2006) and Adam Vinatieri (1999).