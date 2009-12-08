Quick Take: Broncos/Colts

In Brief
» Last meeting:Peyton Manning passed for 193 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Colts past the Broncos, 38-20, in Week 4 of the 2007 season.
» Streaks: Indianapolis has won four of the past five, but trails the overall series, 11-8, including the playoffs.
» Last week: The Colts completed a season sweep of the Titans by winning 27-17. ... The Broncos were undaunted going to Arrowhead as they clobbered the rival Chiefs, 44-13.
Keep your eye on ...
Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney coming off the edge: The defensive end tandem has combined for 20 sacks and six forced fumbles this year, but they face a stiff test against Denver's talented offensive line. If the Colts are able to win that battle and get some pressure on Kyle Orton, however, it may force him into some uncharacteristic mistakes.
Eddie Royal's return prowess: For Denver to hand Indianapolis its first loss, it will likely need to make some plays in special teams, and Royal is just the man for the task. He is one of the league's elite kickoff and punt returners, and by coming up with a few long returns, he could enhance the Broncos' chances at an upset.
Did you know?
Indianapolis would set the NFL record for consecutive regular-season wins if it beats Denver (22). ... The Colts have the league's top-rated passing offense. ... Broncos RB Knowshon Moreno leads all rookies with 774 rushing yards. ... If the playoffs started today, the Colts would have the AFC's top seed, and the Broncos would be a wild-card team. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.