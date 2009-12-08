Quick Take: Broncos/Colts

Keep your eye on ... A duel of Pro Bowl players: While young up-and-comers like Pierre Garcon and Austin Collie have gotten much of the attention in Indianapolis, Reggie Wayne continues to be Peyton Manning's go-to receiver. He is putting up his customary superstar numbers with 83 catches for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns. It will be up to Broncos standout CB Champ Bailey to help slow him down.

Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney coming off the edge: The defensive end tandem has combined for 20 sacks and six forced fumbles this year, but they face a stiff test against Denver's talented offensive line. If the Colts are able to win that battle and get some pressure on Kyle Orton, however, it may force him into some uncharacteristic mistakes.