Quick Take: Broncos (8-7) at Chargers (7-8)

The Broncos' psyche: It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Broncos would win the AFC West when they improved to 8-5 in Week 14. The Chargers were 5-8 at the time and needed to win out and hope Denver lost out. Amazingly, that scenario has unfolded to this point and unless Denver snaps out of its funk Sunday it could find itself the victim of an epic collapse.