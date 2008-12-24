Quick Take: Broncos (8-7) at Chargers (7-8)

Last meeting
The Broncos caught a break when Jay Cutler's fumble was incorrectly ruled an incomplete pass and Denver subsequently scored the winning touchdown and 2-point conversion in a 39-38 Week 2 win.
Streaks
The Chargers have won five of the past eight matchups to trim the Broncos' overall series lead to 53-43-1. See a breakdown of the last five meetings.
Last week
Denver squandered a second chance to sew up the AFC West division title when it lost to Buffalo, 30-23. ... San Diego stayed alive in the playoff race by upending Tampa Bay, 41-24.
Keep your eye on ...
The Broncos' psyche: It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Broncos would win the AFC West when they improved to 8-5 in Week 14. The Chargers were 5-8 at the time and needed to win out and hope Denver lost out. Amazingly, that scenario has unfolded to this point and unless Denver snaps out of its funk Sunday it could find itself the victim of an epic collapse.
Fan feedback
Which team will win the game and the AFC West?
Dueling quarterbacks: Cutler and San Diego's Philip Rivers have developed quite a rivalry the past couple seasons. Both appear to dislike each other and both have fiery and outspoken personalities. Cutler made the Pro Bowl, but Rivers, who did not, has the league's highest passer rating. This game will add yet another chapter to this emerging rivalry.
Prater's slump: The Broncos chose not to re-sign long-time placekicker Jason Elam in the offseason, opting instead to give the job to rookie Matt Prater. In the first seven weeks, the move looked brilliant as Prater made 13 of 14 field goals, including four from beyond 50 yards. Since then, though, he has struggled, missing eight of his 20 attempts.
Did you know?
The winner of this contest takes the AFC West crown and the loser is eliminated. See the complete playoff picture. ... Broncos WR Brandon Marshall has 98 catches. With two more, he would become the ninth player in NFL history to have successive seasons with 100 receptions. ... Chargers LB Stephen Cooper has an interception in three straight games.