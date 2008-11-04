Quick Take: Broncos (4-4) at Browns (3-5)

Did you know?

In their 21 regular-season matchups, the Broncos have outscored the Browns 493-293. ... WR Brandon Marshall is averaging 89.3 receiving yards per game. Marshall (51 receptions, 625 yards) and rookie Eddie Royal (46, 461) have combined for 97 receptions for 1,086 yards. Royal leads NFL rookies with 46 catches. ... Tackle Ryan Clady has started all eight games and can become the first Broncos rookie offensive lineman since 1992 to start all 16 games (Russell Freeman). ... Jamal Lewis (533) is on target to become the first Browns running back since Mike Pruitt in 1980-'81 to gain 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.