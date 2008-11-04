Quick Take: Broncos (4-4) at Browns (3-5)

Last meeting
In 2006, rookie Elvis Dumervil had three sacks as Denver dominated defensively in a 17-7 win at Cleveland.
Catch Brady Quinn's first career NFL start as the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos when NFL Network kicks off its slate of Thursday night games on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.
Streaks
This rivalry will always be remembered for the three playoff wins the Broncos had over the Browns in the late 1980s, but the Broncos have always owned this matchup. They have won seven in a row and lead the series, 19-5, including the playoffs. See a breakdown of the last five meetings.
Last week
Denver fell behind early and was never able to rebound in a 26-17 home loss to Miami. ... Cleveland gave up 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and dropped a 37-27 home decision to the Ravens.
Keep your eye on ...
Quinn under center: The Browns use a classic offensive formula, with the run setting up the pass, and will now be counting on second-year QB Brady Quinn to execute it. Quinn replaces Derek Anderson, who was benched after leading the Browns to a disappointing 3-5 start. He inherits a second-half task of facing four top-10 defenses on the road.
Torain in the fold: The Broncos placed running backs Michael Pittman and Andre Hall on injured reserve, meaning Ryan Torain will see a lot more action against the Browns. The rookie out of Arizona State could have chances against Cleveland's 28th-ranked rush defense.
Mr. Rogers' neighborhood: Cleveland acquired Shaun Rogers in an offseason trade from Detroit to solidify the nose tackle position in its 3-4 scheme. He has been a force in collapsing the pocket, although Cleveland's defense, overall, remains dismal with a league ranking of 25, 28th against the run.
Did you know?
In their 21 regular-season matchups, the Broncos have outscored the Browns 493-293. ... WR Brandon Marshall is averaging 89.3 receiving yards per game. Marshall (51 receptions, 625 yards) and rookie Eddie Royal (46, 461) have combined for 97 receptions for 1,086 yards. Royal leads NFL rookies with 46 catches. ... Tackle Ryan Clady has started all eight games and can become the first Broncos rookie offensive lineman since 1992 to start all 16 games (Russell Freeman). ... Jamal Lewis (533) is on target to become the first Browns running back since Mike Pruitt in 1980-'81 to gain 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.