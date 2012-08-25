Quick Take: Brees, Schaub sharp in shootout

» This game looked like a continuation of the shootout between these two teams last regular season. The score was 24-24 at halftime before the starters exited.
» Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub completed an extremely sharp preseason. He was 15-of-18 for 194 yards and a score. No quarterback has looked more accurate or sharper in August.
» New Orleans Saints interim head coach Aaron Kromertook his spin at the wheel as coach for this game. Drew Brees has a way of making any coach look pretty smart.