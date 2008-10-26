Quick Take: Brees leads Saints past Chargers

Published: Oct 26, 2008 at 01:25 PM

It was over when ...
Philip Rivers' desperation pass on the game's final play fell incomplete. The Chargers were threatening on their previous possession but Jonathan Vilma intercepted Rivers, halting the drive with 1:09 left.

Game ball
Drew Brees played against his former team and the quarterback they drafted to replace him for the first time since joining the Saints in 2006, and he seemed to relish the opportunity. Brees passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Key stat
The Chargers were unable to get to Brees, and did not record a sack. Coming into the game, the Chargers were ranked 28th in total defense, giving up 366 yards per game. They relinquisged 409 to the Saints.

Noteworthy
The official attendance for the game played in London was 83,226. ... LaDainian Tomlinson rushed for 105 yards, surpassing 100 yards for only the second time this season, and first time since Week 4. ... Brees has thrown for 200 yards in 12 consecutive games, the longest streak in the NFL.

