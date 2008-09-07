Quick Take: Brady injured in Pats' close call

It was over when ...
New England stopped the Chiefs on fourth-and-goal from the Patriots 5-yard line with under a minute to go. Recently acquired DB Deltha O'Neal defended on Damon Huard's pass attempt to WR Dwayne Bowe.
Game ball
Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel, replacing an injured Tom Brady, played three and a half quarters of turnover-free football, going 13 of 18 for 152 yards and a 51-yard touchdown to Randy Moss. Cassel had completed just nine passes over the last two seasons.
Key stat
The Chiefs struggled to get their ground game going, especially in the first half. They recorded 102 total yards, but averaged just 3.8 yards per carry.
Noteworthy
Chiefs QB Brodie Croyle left the game with a right shoulder contusion after being sacked by LB Adalius Thomas with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter. ... Moss' TD was the 126th of his career -- tying him with Jim Brown for eighth place for most TDs scored in NFL history. With 116 yards receiving, Moss also has 56 career 100-yard receiving games, third most in NFL history. ... New England has won 36 straight games at home when leading at the half.