Quick Take: Brady injured in Pats' close call

Noteworthy

Chiefs QB Brodie Croyle left the game with a right shoulder contusion after being sacked by LB Adalius Thomas with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter. ... Moss' TD was the 126th of his career -- tying him with Jim Brown for eighth place for most TDs scored in NFL history. With 116 yards receiving, Moss also has 56 career 100-yard receiving games, third most in NFL history. ... New England has won 36 straight games at home when leading at the half.