Quick Take: Bradford's two TD passes carry Rams

Published: Aug 18, 2012 at 04:18 PM

Around the League editor Gregg Rosenthal has his takeaways from the game:

From Around the League:
» Lessons from Saturday's preseason games

» Sam Bradford already has made more plays under offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer than he ever did under Josh McDaniels.

» Jamaal Charles quietly looks all the way back from his torn anterior cruciate ligament. Peyton Hillis continues to look spry. This should be a dangerous Chiefs backfield.

» Brady Quinn appears to be winning the battle for the Chiefs' backup quarterback job over Ricky Stanzi, if you are into that sort of thing.

» Kansas City's underrated starting safety Kendrick Lewis left the locker room in a sling after hurting his shoulder, according to the Kansas City Star. Rams receiver Brian Quick had an X-ray on his back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

