Quick Take: Bradford's two TD passes carry Rams

» Sam Bradford already has made more plays under offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer than he ever did under Josh McDaniels.
» Jamaal Charles quietly looks all the way back from his torn anterior cruciate ligament. Peyton Hillis continues to look spry. This should be a dangerous Chiefs backfield.
» Brady Quinn appears to be winning the battle for the Chiefs' backup quarterback job over Ricky Stanzi, if you are into that sort of thing.
» Kansas City's underrated starting safety Kendrick Lewis left the locker room in a sling after hurting his shoulder, according to the Kansas City Star. Rams receiver Brian Quick had an X-ray on his back.