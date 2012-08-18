Quick Take: Bolts win, but get rough news

» Rough news for the Chargers: Promising second-year pro receiver Vincent Brownbroke his ankle. The Chargers have wide receiver depth on paper. But we don't really trust the trio of Robert Meachem, Eddie Royal and Malcom Floyd to stay healthy. At all.
» Philip Rivers was picked off twice by Brandon Carr, and the Chargers' first-team offense didn't score a point. This is going to get way too much attention in San Diego this week.
» The score here is misleading. After blanking the Oakland Raiders last week, the Cowboys' starters pitched a shutout again.
» Undrafted Cowboys rookie Cole Beasley did everything he could to earn the No. 3 receiver job with 104 yards on seven catches.