Quick Take: Bolts survive defensive struggle

Noteworthy

Tomlinson threw the seventh touchdown pass of his career, the second-most among non-quarterbacks since the 1970 merger. Only Walter Payton, with eight, has more. Tomlinson has attempted 11 passes in his career, completed eight (with no interceptions) for a passer rating for 154.4. ... Tomlinson was held to only 25 rushing yards. ... Grossman, who had trouble hanging on to the ball in the preseason, did not have a fumble on Sunday.