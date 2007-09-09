Quick Take: Bolts survive defensive struggle

Published: Sep 09, 2007 at 12:30 PM

It was over when ...
The Chargers defense stuffed the Bears on fourth-and-one with just under seven minutes remaining. San Diego defenders stifled the Bears and quarterback Rex Grossman for the entire afternoon, making a comeback attempt unlikely at the point of the fourth-down stop. The Chargers offense then held on to the ball for the final 6 minutes and 50 seconds to secure the win.

Game balls
Punter Mike Scifres' shanked punt led to a Bears fumble that set up the Chargers go-ahead touchdown -- LaDainian Tomlinson's 17-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates. Tomlinson would later add a touchdown run, while Gates finished the game with nine receptions for 107 yards.

Key stat
Cedric Benson rushed for only 42 yards on 19 attempts, probably not what the Bears were expecting when the team traded Thomas Jones to the New York Jets. The Bears managed only 202 yards of total offense.

Noteworthy
Tomlinson threw the seventh touchdown pass of his career, the second-most among non-quarterbacks since the 1970 merger. Only Walter Payton, with eight, has more. Tomlinson has attempted 11 passes in his career, completed eight (with no interceptions) for a passer rating for 154.4. ... Tomlinson was held to only 25 rushing yards. ... Grossman, who had trouble hanging on to the ball in the preseason, did not have a fumble on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

