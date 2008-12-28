Quick Take: Bolts surge into playoffs with win

It was over when ...
Chargers DE Luis Castillo intercepted a Jay Cutler pass inside the Broncos' 20-yard line, setting up LaDainian Tomlinson's third touchdown of the game -- a 14-yard run -- on the following play. The score gave San Diego a 38-13 lead midway through the third quarter.
Game ball
It took 17 weeks, but Tomlinson finally looked like his old self, rushing for 96 yards and a season-high three touchdowns in less than three quarters. Tomlinson left in the fourth quarter with a possible abdominal strain and didn't return.
Key stat
The Chargers scored on six of their first seven drives. They didn't punt until 57 seconds left in the third quarter -- and that was their only punt.
Noteworthy
The Chargers won their fourth AFC West title in the last five seasons and will host the Indianapolis Colts at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday in an AFC first-round playoff game. ... San Diego has won four straight games and became the first team to make the playoffs following a 4-8 start. ... With 207 yards, Philip Rivers finished the season with 4,009 passing yards, joining Dan Fouts as the only Chargers QBs with 4,000 in a season. ... The Broncos allowed at least 30 points in three straight games. ... Broncos RB Tatum Bell scored his first and second touchdowns of the season on the opening drives of each half.