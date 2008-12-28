Quick Take: Bolts surge into playoffs with win

Noteworthy

The Chargers won their fourth AFC West title in the last five seasons and will host the Indianapolis Colts at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday in an AFC first-round playoff game. ... San Diego has won four straight games and became the first team to make the playoffs following a 4-8 start. ... With 207 yards, Philip Rivers finished the season with 4,009 passing yards, joining Dan Fouts as the only Chargers QBs with 4,000 in a season. ... The Broncos allowed at least 30 points in three straight games. ... Broncos RB Tatum Bell scored his first and second touchdowns of the season on the opening drives of each half.