Quick Take: Bolts surge into playoffs with win

Published: Dec 28, 2008 at 03:27 PM

It was over when ...
Chargers DE Luis Castillo intercepted a Jay Cutler pass inside the Broncos' 20-yard line, setting up LaDainian Tomlinson's third touchdown of the game -- a 14-yard run -- on the following play. The score gave San Diego a 38-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

Fan feedback

   Was this L.T.'s best performance of the season? Where do the 
  Broncos go from here? 
   **What are your thoughts?**

Game ball
It took 17 weeks, but Tomlinson finally looked like his old self, rushing for 96 yards and a season-high three touchdowns in less than three quarters. Tomlinson left in the fourth quarter with a possible abdominal strain and didn't return.

Key stat
The Chargers scored on six of their first seven drives. They didn't punt until 57 seconds left in the third quarter -- and that was their only punt.

Noteworthy
The Chargers won their fourth AFC West title in the last five seasons and will host the Indianapolis Colts at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday in an AFC first-round playoff game. ... San Diego has won four straight games and became the first team to make the playoffs following a 4-8 start. ... With 207 yards, Philip Rivers finished the season with 4,009 passing yards, joining Dan Fouts as the only Chargers QBs with 4,000 in a season. ... The Broncos allowed at least 30 points in three straight games. ... Broncos RB Tatum Bell scored his first and second touchdowns of the season on the opening drives of each half.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) inactive; Sam Howell to start vs. 49ers

Jacoby Brissett will be inactive for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a hamstring injury, thrusting Sam Howell back into the starting lineup just days after he was benched.
news

CeeDee Lamb sets Cowboys' single-season record for receptions, receiving yards in win over Lions 

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a superstar on Saturday night against the Lions, setting Dallas' single-season record for both receptions and receiving yards. 
news

Chiefs stripping down playbook to get Patrick Mahomes, offense going vs. Bengals

The Chiefs whittled down their normal game plan from Andy Reid's massive playbook for today's game against the Bengals in an effort to get Patrick Mahomes and Co. humming again, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 