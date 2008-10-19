Quick Take: Bolts, stadium suffer power outage

Published: Oct 19, 2008 at 01:41 PM

It was over when ...
Philip Rivers drove the Chargers to the Bills' 9 late in the fourth quarter only to be intercepted by LB Kawika Mitchell in the end zone. Mitchell took the interception to the Buffalo 31, setting up a 44-yard Rian Lindell field goal seven plays later. It gave the Bills a 23-14 advantage with 3:21 remaining.

Game ball
Bills QB Trent Edwards was sharp, playing for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 5. Edwards completed 20 of his first 22 passes and finished 25-of-30 for 261 yards and a touchdown.

Key stat
The Chargers could not overcome Rivers' three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception).

Noteworthy
The game was delayed approximately 15 minutes in the first half due to a power outage that was reportedly caused by balloons striking a power line outside of Ralph Wilson Stadium. With no power, CBS' broadcast was halted, but officials eventually resumed play and kept time manually on the field. The lack of play clocks resulted in delay-of-game penalties by both teams. Power was partially restored with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter. The CBS broadcast resumed with seven minutes remaining in the first half, only to be interrupted again when the power went out a second time with two minutes remaining in the first half. Power was restored permanently midway through the third quarter ... Bills DE Aaron Schobel missed the first game of his career (117 starts) due to a foot injury. ... The Chargers will have a long flight to think about what went wrong on Sunday. The team will travel straight to London in preparation for next week's matchup with the Saints at Wembley Stadium as part of the NFL's International Series. ... The Bills are 5-1 for the first time since 1995.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

