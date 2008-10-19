Quick Take: Bolts, stadium suffer power outage

Noteworthy

The game was delayed approximately 15 minutes in the first half due to a power outage that was reportedly caused by balloons striking a power line outside of Ralph Wilson Stadium. With no power, CBS' broadcast was halted, but officials eventually resumed play and kept time manually on the field. The lack of play clocks resulted in delay-of-game penalties by both teams. Power was partially restored with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter. The CBS broadcast resumed with seven minutes remaining in the first half, only to be interrupted again when the power went out a second time with two minutes remaining in the first half. Power was restored permanently midway through the third quarter ... Bills DE Aaron Schobel missed the first game of his career (117 starts) due to a foot injury. ... The Chargers will have a long flight to think about what went wrong on Sunday. The team will travel straight to London in preparation for next week's matchup with the Saints at Wembley Stadium as part of the NFL's International Series. ... The Bills are 5-1 for the first time since 1995.