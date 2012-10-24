Quick Take: Bolts get road test in physical Browns

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 8 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: I wish we could start with a good stickum joke, something about how the San Diego Chargers hope to hold onto their slipping AFC West lead. But alas, the Denver Broncos already caught them last week with a mind-bending, come-from-behind win. If San Diego wants to get back on track, they have to bludgeon the physical Cleveland Browns. If Cleveland emerges and grabs a win, the Chargers might be headed down a familiar path. But will running back Trent Richardson return to bell-cow status for Cleveland?

