Quick Take: Bolts get road test in physical Browns

Why this game is intriguing: I wish we could start with a good stickum joke, something about how the San Diego Chargers hope to hold onto their slipping AFC West lead. But alas, the Denver Broncos already caught them last week with a mind-bending, come-from-behind win. If San Diego wants to get back on track, they have to bludgeon the physical Cleveland Browns. If Cleveland emerges and grabs a win, the Chargers might be headed down a familiar path. But will running back Trent Richardson return to bell-cow status for Cleveland?
Published: Oct 24, 2012 at 08:56 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30
Adrian Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le'Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
news
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'
Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.
news
2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups
Does any pair of teammates top the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Mike Williams among the NFL's best receiver duos? In the latest edition of his Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks the top duos at 11 key position groups heading into the 2022 season.