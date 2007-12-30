Quick Take: Bolts clinch third seed in AFC

Noteworthy

The Chargers wrapped up the No. 3 seed in the AFC -- the same spot the Colts were in last season when they won Super Bowl XLI. ... The Chargers have won nine consecutive games against Oakland, which last defeated San Diego in 2003, the year before Norv Turner was hired as coach of the Raiders. ... Making his first start of the season, top-pick Russell completed 23 of 31 passes for 224 yards, one TD and one INT.