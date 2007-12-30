Quick Take: Bolts clinch third seed in AFC

Published: Dec 30, 2007 at 12:45 PM

It was over when ...
Kassim Osgood recovered a muffed punt deep in Raiders territory with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

Game ball
Jyles Tucker sacked and stripped JaMarcus Russell of the football, then recovered the fumble in the end zone to give the Chargers a 24-10 lead in the third quarter. Tucker's touchdown ignited the frustrated Chargers, who were able to finally gain control of the game. Tucker sacked and stripped Russell again on the Raiders' final play from scrimmage. Tucker finished with three sacks.

Key stat
The Raiders outgained the Chargers 316-253 but turned the ball over five times, compared to only one fumble by San Diego.

Noteworthy
The Chargers wrapped up the No. 3 seed in the AFC -- the same spot the Colts were in last season when they won Super Bowl XLI. ... The Chargers have won nine consecutive games against Oakland, which last defeated San Diego in 2003, the year before Norv Turner was hired as coach of the Raiders. ... Making his first start of the season, top-pick Russell completed 23 of 31 passes for 224 yards, one TD and one INT.

