Quick take: Bironas' eight FGs lift Titans

Published: Oct 21, 2007 at 01:22 PM

It was over when ...
Titans kicker Rob Bironas kicked his league-record eighth field goal of the game. The Texans had staged an incredible fourth-quarter comeback from a 32-7 deficit to take a 36-35 lead, but fill-in QB Kerry Collins drove the Titans downfield to set up Bironas' 29-yard game-winner.

Game ball
Including the game-winning kick, Bironas kicked eight field goals, the most in a single game in NFL history. Four players have kicked seven field goals in one game. The last to do it was the Cowboys' Billy Cundiff on Sept. 15, 2003, against the Giants. Bironas' longest kick off the day came from 52 yards out.

Key stat
The Titans outgained the Texans 155 to 39 on the ground.

Noteworthy
In the first quarter, Texans LB DeMeco Ryans sacked Collins, forced a fumble, recovered the ball and ran into the end zone for a touchdown. ... Titans rookie RB Chris Henry scored his first NFL touchdown on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. ...Before being overshadowed by Bironas' game-winning kick, Texans backup QB Sage Rosenfels replaced the injured Matt Schaub (ankle) in the first quarter and led a Texans' rally, tieing an NFL record with four TD passes in the fourth quarter. Rosenfels finished 22 of 35 for 290 yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

