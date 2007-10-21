Quick take: Bironas' eight FGs lift Titans

Noteworthy

In the first quarter, Texans LB DeMeco Ryans sacked Collins, forced a fumble, recovered the ball and ran into the end zone for a touchdown. ... Titans rookie RB Chris Henry scored his first NFL touchdown on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. ...Before being overshadowed by Bironas' game-winning kick, Texans backup QB Sage Rosenfels replaced the injured Matt Schaub (ankle) in the first quarter and led a Texans' rally, tieing an NFL record with four TD passes in the fourth quarter. Rosenfels finished 22 of 35 for 290 yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.