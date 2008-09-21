Quick Take: Bills rally to beat Raiders

Game ball
Trailing 16-7 entering the fourth quarter, quarterback Trent Edwards led the Bills to 17 points, including two scoring drives in the final 6:23 to complete the comeback.
Noteworthy
The Bills are 3-0 for the first time since 1992, when the team started 4-0. ... Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell threw only three passes in the second half. One of them was an 84-yard touchdown to Johnnie Lee Higgins. ... The Raiders had only 98 rushing yards after gaining 300 on the ground against the Chiefs in Week 2.