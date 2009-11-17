Quick Take: Bills-Jaguars

Published: Nov 17, 2009 at 04:54 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting: Buffalo rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Jacksonville, 20-16, on Sept. 14, 2008.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last four meetings and the Bills have a narrow 5-4 overall series advantage, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Buffalo fell apart late and went down at Tennessee, 41-17. ... Jacksonville's Josh Scobee nailed a field goal as time expired to give the Jaguars a 25-24 win over the Jets.

Keep your eye on ...Perry Fewell's coaching debut: The Bills fired Dick Jauron on Tuesday and named his defensive coordinator, Fewell, his successor. Jauron's job security was a constant question throughout the offseason and into the season, and Fewell will look to rally the troops now that Jauron is officially gone.

Maurice Jones-Drew's big-play ability: Jacksonville's star rusher has carried the team offensively this season. He is fourth in the league with 860 rushing yards, first with 12 touchdowns and fourth in receptions among running backs with 32. If he gets going, it could be a long day for the Bills.

Jairus Byrd's amazing run: This has been a difficult season for Buffalo, but one bright spot has been the play of Byrd, a rookie second-round pick. He leads the league with eight interceptions and has a pick in five consecutive games.

Did you know?

These teams will meet for the fourth consecutive season. ... Bills WR Terrell Owens is 92 yards behind Marvin Harrison for fourth all-time in receiving yards. ... The Jaguars have won three consecutive home games.

