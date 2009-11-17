Quick Take: Bills-Jaguars

Keep your eye on ... Perry Fewell's coaching debut: The Bills fired Dick Jauron on Tuesday and named his defensive coordinator, Fewell, his successor. Jauron's job security was a constant question throughout the offseason and into the season, and Fewell will look to rally the troops now that Jauron is officially gone.

Maurice Jones-Drew's big-play ability: Jacksonville's star rusher has carried the team offensively this season. He is fourth in the league with 860 rushing yards, first with 12 touchdowns and fourth in receptions among running backs with 32. If he gets going, it could be a long day for the Bills.