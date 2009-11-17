Quick Take: Bills-Jaguars

In Brief
» Last meeting: Buffalo rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Jacksonville, 20-16, on Sept. 14, 2008.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last four meetings and the Bills have a narrow 5-4 overall series advantage, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Buffalo fell apart late and went down at Tennessee, 41-17. ... Jacksonville's Josh Scobee nailed a field goal as time expired to give the Jaguars a 25-24 win over the Jets.
Keep your eye on ...
Maurice Jones-Drew's big-play ability: Jacksonville's star rusher has carried the team offensively this season. He is fourth in the league with 860 rushing yards, first with 12 touchdowns and fourth in receptions among running backs with 32. If he gets going, it could be a long day for the Bills.
Jairus Byrd's amazing run: This has been a difficult season for Buffalo, but one bright spot has been the play of Byrd, a rookie second-round pick. He leads the league with eight interceptions and has a pick in five consecutive games.
Did you know?