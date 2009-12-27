Quick Take: Bills-Falcons

Published: Dec 27, 2009 at 07:30 AM

It was over when ...

DE Lawrence Sidbury recovered a fumble by RB Fred Jackson and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown to put the Falcons up 24-0 in the third quarter.

Game ball

WR Roddy White had bookend touchdowns to pace the Falcons. He scored on a 42-yard pass on the team's first play from scrimmage to set the tone and capped his day with a 5-yard score in the fourth quarter. White finished with eight catches for 139 yards, and notched his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

Key Stat

The Falcons dominated in a number of categories, most notably, holding the Bills to only 40 rushing yards.

Noteworthy

Buffalo QB Brian Brohm made his starting debut. He finished with 146 yards passing and two interceptions. ... Bills WR Terrell Owens became the sixth player in NFL history to notch 1,000 career receptions. ... Atlanta improved to 8-7 and has a chance to notch consecutive winning seasons for the first time in club history. ... The Falcons have won three consecutive games over the Bills.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

