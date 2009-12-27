Quick Take: Bills-Falcons

It was over when ...
DE Lawrence Sidbury recovered a fumble by RB Fred Jackson and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown to put the Falcons up 24-0 in the third quarter.
Game ball
WR Roddy White had bookend touchdowns to pace the Falcons. He scored on a 42-yard pass on the team's first play from scrimmage to set the tone and capped his day with a 5-yard score in the fourth quarter. White finished with eight catches for 139 yards, and notched his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
Buffalo QB Brian Brohm made his starting debut. He finished with 146 yards passing and two interceptions. ... Bills WR Terrell Owens became the sixth player in NFL history to notch 1,000 career receptions. ... Atlanta improved to 8-7 and has a chance to notch consecutive winning seasons for the first time in club history. ... The Falcons have won three consecutive games over the Bills.