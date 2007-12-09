Quick Take: Bills coast, 'Fins lose again

It was over when...
Dolphins rookie QB John Beck fumbled the football without being touched by a Bills defender in the first quarter. The ball slipped out of Beck's hand as he was passing and hung in the air until Bills CB George Wilson snagged it and ran untouched into the end zone. Beck was subsequently benched after just two pass attempts. His replacement, former starter Cleo Lemon, wasn't much better, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns to go along with his 241 yards.

Game balls
Bills rookie QB Trent Edwards threw four touchdowns against Miami, going an efficient 11-of-23 for 165 yards. Edwards had thrown just one touchdown in his first six games.

Key stat
After turning the ball over five times last week, the snow and freezing rain in Buffalo helped the Dolphins add five more against Buffalo (three fumbles, two interceptions). Miami actually fumbled eight times but only lost posession on three of them.

Noteworthy
Starting for the first time this season, Dolphins RB Samkon Gado rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns -- accounting for both of Miami's touchdowns. ... Buffalo's 38 points were a season high for the Bills. ... After missing the last three games, Bills rookie RB Marshawn Lynch rushed for 107 yards on 23 carries. First-year RB Fred Jackson chipped in with 121 all-purpose yards of his own.

