Quick Take: Bills coast, 'Fins lose again

It was over when...

Dolphins rookie QB John Beck fumbled the football without being touched by a Bills defender in the first quarter. The ball slipped out of Beck's hand as he was passing and hung in the air until Bills CB George Wilson snagged it and ran untouched into the end zone. Beck was subsequently benched after just two pass attempts. His replacement, former starter Cleo Lemon, wasn't much better, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns to go along with his 241 yards.