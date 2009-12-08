Quick Take: Bills/Chiefs

In Brief
» Last meeting: The Bills enjoyed a rare offensive explosion, defeating the Chiefs, 54-31, in Week 12 last season.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last six meetings, and the Bills have a 22-17-1 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Playing at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, the Bills were unable to make their Canadian fans happy, losing to the Jets, 19-13. ... The Chiefs were leveled at home by the rival Broncos, 44-13.
Keep your eye on ...
Kansas City's young linemen from the bayou: The Chiefs have invested first-round picks in LSU defensive linemen each of the last two years. So far, Glenn Dorsey and Tyson Jackson have failed to translate their success with the Tigers into the NFL. Neither has a sack this season, and Kansas City has the league's second-worst defense. The two must start proving their worth down the stretch.
Terrell Owens' statistical output: With the Bills out of playoff contention, T.O. is playing for his next contract at this point. He has four more games to show teams that he still has a little something left in the tank, and his best chance to put up some big numbers may come against the Chiefs' 28th-ranked pass defense.
Did you know?
This game features two of the league's best punters in Kansas City's Dustin Colquitt and Buffalo's Brian Moorman. Each is ranked in the top 10 of most punting categories. ... Fred Jackson leads the Bills in rushing and kickoff returns, and is second in receptions. ... The Chiefs have taken a defensive lineman with one of their top two picks in seven of the last nine drafts.