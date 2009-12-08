Quick Take: Bills/Chiefs

Keep your eye on ... Matt Cassel's response to being benched: Cassel had his worst game of the season last week against the Broncos and was benched late in the third quarter. He has typically rebounded well from poor games this season, but it won't be easy for him to do so against the Bills' talented young secondary.

Kansas City's young linemen from the bayou: The Chiefs have invested first-round picks in LSU defensive linemen each of the last two years. So far, Glenn Dorsey and Tyson Jackson have failed to translate their success with the Tigers into the NFL. Neither has a sack this season, and Kansas City has the league's second-worst defense. The two must start proving their worth down the stretch.