Quick Take: Bills/Chiefs

Published: Dec 08, 2009 at 08:30 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting: The Bills enjoyed a rare offensive explosion, defeating the Chiefs, 54-31, in Week 12 last season.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last six meetings, and the Bills have a 22-17-1 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Playing at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, the Bills were unable to make their Canadian fans happy, losing to the Jets, 19-13. ... The Chiefs were leveled at home by the rival Broncos, 44-13.

Keep your eye on ...Matt Cassel's response to being benched: Cassel had his worst game of the season last week against the Broncos and was benched late in the third quarter. He has typically rebounded well from poor games this season, but it won't be easy for him to do so against the Bills' talented young secondary.

Kansas City's young linemen from the bayou: The Chiefs have invested first-round picks in LSU defensive linemen each of the last two years. So far, Glenn Dorsey and Tyson Jackson have failed to translate their success with the Tigers into the NFL. Neither has a sack this season, and Kansas City has the league's second-worst defense. The two must start proving their worth down the stretch.

Terrell Owens' statistical output: With the Bills out of playoff contention, T.O. is playing for his next contract at this point. He has four more games to show teams that he still has a little something left in the tank, and his best chance to put up some big numbers may come against the Chiefs' 28th-ranked pass defense.

Did you know?

This game features two of the league's best punters in Kansas City's Dustin Colquitt and Buffalo's Brian Moorman. Each is ranked in the top 10 of most punting categories. ... Fred Jackson leads the Bills in rushing and kickoff returns, and is second in receptions. ... The Chiefs have taken a defensive lineman with one of their top two picks in seven of the last nine drafts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens' All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) expected to return for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Bengals

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is expected to play in the Ravens' Sunday Night Football game versus the Bengals, his first game action since the 2021 season opener, and just his second time taking the field since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.

news

NFL, NFLPA agree to modify concussion protocols following completion of Tua Tagovailoa investigation

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on modified concussion protocols that will take effect this Sunday.

news

NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol (PDF)

news

NFL-NFLPA joint statement on investigation into handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol

The parties have completed their joint review of the application of the NFL's Concussion Protocol following the injury to Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their game on September 25, 2022.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE