Quick Take: Bills-Browns

In Brief
Bills WR Terrell Owens has only eight grabs for 158 yards this year.
(Hans Deryk / Associated Press)
Last meeting:
Buffalo's Rian Lindell missed a 47-yard field goal with under a minute to play, allowing Cleveland to secure a 29-27 victory in Week 11 last season.
Streaks:
The Browns have won the last two meetings and own a 10-5 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
Last week:
Cleveland came very close to upsetting rival Cincinnati, but ultimately fell, 23-20, in overtime. ... The Billswere soundly defeated by the host Dolphins, 38-10.
Keep your eye on ...
Derek Anderson's presence in the huddle: With Anderson under center last Sunday, the Browns were able to put together consistent drives for the first time this season. If Anderson plays well against Buffalo, he will take another step in becoming the unquestioned starter and leaving Brady Quinn on the bench permanently.
Terrell Owens' patience: Offseason hope has given way to regular-season reality in Buffalo as Owens has failed to make much of an impact for the Bills. He has done a solid job controlling his emotions on the sideline, but the explosive plays he was supposed to provide have yet to materialize. His best chance to break out may come this week against the Browns' 21st-rated passing defense.
Trent Edwards' pass protection: After starting the season with two solid performances, Edwards has struggled of late. Over the last two weeks, Edwards has completed only 56 percent of his passes and thrown for only one touchdown, with four interceptions. One of the biggest factors in his declining performance? A banged up offensive line that has surrounded 10 sacks in the past two weeks.
Did you know?
Browns WR Braylon Edwards had eight receptions for 104 yards when the two teams last met. ... Josh Cribbs has seven total return touchdowns (five kick and two punt) and needs one more return TD to surpass Eric Metcalf for most in franchise history. ... Owens leads the NFL with 110 touchdown receptions since 2000. ... Bills DE Aaron Schobel aims for his third straight game with a sack and ranks second in team history with 71 career sacks (Bruce Smith, 171).