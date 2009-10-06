Quick Take: Bills-Browns

Derek Anderson's presence in the huddle: With Anderson under center last Sunday, the Browns were able to put together consistent drives for the first time this season. If Anderson plays well against Buffalo, he will take another step in becoming the unquestioned starter and leaving Brady Quinn on the bench permanently.

Terrell Owens' patience: Offseason hope has given way to regular-season reality in Buffalo as Owens has failed to make much of an impact for the Bills. He has done a solid job controlling his emotions on the sideline, but the explosive plays he was supposed to provide have yet to materialize. His best chance to break out may come this week against the Browns' 21st-rated passing defense.