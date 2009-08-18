Quick Take: Bills at Packers

Keep your eye on ...
On NFL Network:
Buffalo Bills at
Sunday, August 23
4 p.m. ET
(Replay)
Defense on display:Packers coach Mike McCarthy said this week he's pleased with defensive coordnator Dom Capers' 3-4 scheme. NFL.com senior columnist Vic Carucci said the switch has done plenty to create a more aggressive tone for camp practices, as there have been a half-dozen fights during practice this year. The blitz-happy group held Cleveland scoreless last week.
2. The Packers' talented backfield: Green Bay's backup running backs rushed for 230 yards in the first preseason game vs. Cleveland. They can't all make the roster, but Tyrell Sutton, Kregg Lumpkin, Brandon Jackson and DeShawn Wynn could give the coaches something to think about.
An opportunistic Bills backup: On consecutive drives in the fourth quarter last week, Bills rookie CB Ellis Lankster snagged an interception. With backup CB Drayton Florence likely out with a sprained knee, Lankster could get more opportunities against the Packers.