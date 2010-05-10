Quick Take: Bills at Colts

Keep your eye on ...
The debut of Lucas Oil Stadium: The Colts will open the $720 million Lucas Oil Stadium, which will host Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Early forecasts call for scattered thunder showers, meaning the retractable roof may be closed for this one. The game will also be broadcast live in high definition on NFL Network, as Sterling Sharpe -- an NFL television analyst of 12 years -- will make his debut in a play-by-play role.
Josh Reed making strides: The veteran receiver returned to practice on Sunday for the Bills after missing more than a week with a back injury. Reed was somewhat of a security blanket for QB Trent Edwards last season, so he will be a welcome sight if he plays Sunday.
Robert Royal leading TEs: New offensive coordinator Turk Schonert has made a point to work Buffalo's tight ends more into the offense. Royal has been the biggest beneficiary of the new passing attack, scoring two touchdowns against the Steelers on Thursday. With Derek Schouman out indefinitely, the Bills will continue to call Royal's number.
Clint Session gets look: The second-year LB saw his first action of the preseason against Atlanta on Saturday and made a nice tackle in the Falcons backfield on a third-and-one. Session looked fast and strong, and without Tyjuan Hagler, he may just become the next young defender to step up when given the opportunity.
Colts' returning starters:Colts coach Tony Dungy has indicated that starters Bob Sanders and Dwight Freeney may return to practice this week, meaning we could see the two Pro Bowlers on the field on Sunday. If they can't go, look for safety Brannon Condren (two interceptions vs. Atlanta) and rookie DE Marcus Howard (2.5 preseason sacks).