Quick Take: Bills at Colts

Published: May 10, 2010 at 12:22 PM

Keep your eye on ...

The debut of Lucas Oil Stadium: The Colts will open the $720 million Lucas Oil Stadium, which will host Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Early forecasts call for scattered thunder showers, meaning the retractable roof may be closed for this one. The game will also be broadcast live in high definition on NFL Network, as Sterling Sharpe -- an NFL television analyst of 12 years -- will make his debut in a play-by-play role.

Josh Reed making strides: The veteran receiver returned to practice on Sunday for the Bills after missing more than a week with a back injury. Reed was somewhat of a security blanket for QB Trent Edwards last season, so he will be a welcome sight if he plays Sunday.

Robert Royal leading TEs: New offensive coordinator Turk Schonert has made a point to work Buffalo's tight ends more into the offense. Royal has been the biggest beneficiary of the new passing attack, scoring two touchdowns against the Steelers on Thursday. With Derek Schouman out indefinitely, the Bills will continue to call Royal's number.

Clint Session gets look: The second-year LB saw his first action of the preseason against Atlanta on Saturday and made a nice tackle in the Falcons backfield on a third-and-one. Session looked fast and strong, and without Tyjuan Hagler, he may just become the next young defender to step up when given the opportunity.

Colts' returning starters:Colts coach Tony Dungy has indicated that starters Bob Sanders and Dwight Freeney may return to practice this week, meaning we could see the two Pro Bowlers on the field on Sunday. If they can't go, look for safety Brannon Condren (two interceptions vs. Atlanta) and rookie DE Marcus Howard (2.5 preseason sacks).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett pleased with Jordan Love's decision-making, accuracy: 'All those things have definitely been better'

As Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers carries on and whether the all-time great will return or not remains an unknown, Jordan Love has been getting needed experience and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a fan of what he's seen in particular aspects of Love's burgeoning game. 
news

Frank Gore waiting for 'right situation' before considering retirement

At 38 years old, it would be totally unsurprising if ﻿Frank Gore﻿ called it quits. He's just not ready to do that yet. The free-agent RB is preparing as if he'll play somewhere this fall.
news

Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen: 'I don't think' Tom Brady was 100% last year

Tom Brady was undoubtedly the difference in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl march last season. And he wasn't even at his best. Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen says he doesn't think TB12 was 100% last year because of a nagging knee injury.
news

Five biggest wild cards at QB in 2021: Packers' Jordan Love ready for spotlight?

Is Jordan Love about to be thrust into action? Will Tua Tagovailoa take a big step in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha examines the five biggest wild cards at quarterback in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW