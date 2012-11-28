Quick Take: Bills aim to halt Jags' recent emergence

Why this game is intriguing: This game should be last on my list, a matchup of two of the blandest products in today's NFL. The Buffalo Bills' failure to capitalize on an infusion of talent has led to predictable frustration, though it's not quite time for them to focus on 2013; with seven losses, the Bills still have a faint chance to make some noise. But this game avoids the basement of our rankings because of the unexpected emergence of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne. Under his stewardship, there was an overtime loss and an actual, real win. Can he solidify a role for himself as the 2013 starter over the next five games?