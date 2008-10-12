Quick Take: Big second half boosts Packers

It was over when ...
Packers CB Tramon Williams intercepted Charlie Frye's pass with 6:35 left in the game and Green Bay leading by 17.
Game ball
Aaron Rodgers was efficient in leading the Packers to 17 unanswered points in the second half. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He also picked up 16 of his 23 rushing yards sprinting for a key first down in the third quarter that kept the Packers' final touchdown drive alive.
Noteworthy
Seattle coach Mike Holmgren's only 1-4 start came in 2002 when the Seahawks opened the season 1-5 and finished 7-9. ... Greg Jennings has four TD receptions in his last three games. ... The Seahawks are 35-9 in their last 44 games at home.