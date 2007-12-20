Quick Take: Big Ben leads Steelers over Rams

It was over when...
Steelers kicker Jeff Reed kicked a 29-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh a 34-24 lead with 5:00 remaining. On the ensuing drive, Steelers CB Ike Taylor intercepted a Marc Bulger pass and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.
Game balls
Replacing the injured Willie Parker, Najeh Davenport recorded a career-high 24 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. It was Davenport's first 100-yard game since Nov. 29, 2004, when, as a member of the Green Bay Packers, he ran for 178 yards against the Rams. Davenport added 44 yards and touchdown through the air. ... Ben Roethlisberger finished the game 16-of-20 for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Noteworthy
The league's rushing leader, Parker fractured his right fibula after just one carry in the first quarter. ... Rams kicker Jeff Wilkins' 52-yard field goal in the second quarter was his 20th straight from between 49 and 52 yards. ... With 59 yards, Hines Ward now has 8,726 career receiving yards, moving him past John Stallworth (8,723) and into first place on the Steelers all-time receiving yardage list. ... With 87 yards, Isaac Bruce (14,012) now ranks third on the all-time receiving yardage list behind Tim Brown (14,934) and Jerry Rice (22,895). ... With 133 yards, Steelers WR Santonio Holmes eclipsed his previous career high of 124 yards ( 12/31/06 vs. Cincinnati). ... The Steelers' 41 points were a season-high. ... Former Rams RB Marshall Faulk had his No. 28 jersey retired at halftime.