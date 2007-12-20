Quick Take: Big Ben leads Steelers over Rams

Published: Dec 20, 2007 at 04:20 PM

It was over when...
Steelers kicker Jeff Reed kicked a 29-yard field goal to give Pittsburgh a 34-24 lead with 5:00 remaining. On the ensuing drive, Steelers CB Ike Taylor intercepted a Marc Bulger pass and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.

Game balls
Replacing the injured Willie Parker, Najeh Davenport recorded a career-high 24 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. It was Davenport's first 100-yard game since Nov. 29, 2004, when, as a member of the Green Bay Packers, he ran for 178 yards against the Rams. Davenport added 44 yards and touchdown through the air. ... Ben Roethlisberger finished the game 16-of-20 for 261 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Key stat
The Steeelers recorded 24 first downs compared to 17 for the Rams.

Noteworthy
The league's rushing leader, Parker fractured his right fibula after just one carry in the first quarter. ... Rams kicker Jeff Wilkins' 52-yard field goal in the second quarter was his 20th straight from between 49 and 52 yards. ... With 59 yards, Hines Ward now has 8,726 career receiving yards, moving him past John Stallworth (8,723) and into first place on the Steelers all-time receiving yardage list. ... With 87 yards, Isaac Bruce (14,012) now ranks third on the all-time receiving yardage list behind Tim Brown (14,934) and Jerry Rice (22,895). ... With 133 yards, Steelers WR Santonio Holmes eclipsed his previous career high of 124 yards ( 12/31/06 vs. Cincinnati). ... The Steelers' 41 points were a season-high. ... Former Rams RB Marshall Faulk had his No. 28 jersey retired at halftime.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 14: Rob Gronkowski powering Buccaneers; Washington rolling

Might Rob Gronkowski be key to the Buccaneers' title defense? Is Washington peaking at the right time? Jeffri Chadiha dives into those stories and more in his First Read ahead of Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Week 13 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills "Monday Night Football" game.
news

2021 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed: Ranking the four contenders

The finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy were revealed on Monday night. How do the contenders stack up? Chase Goodbread ranks the field of four based on strength of candidacy.
news

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended three games for DUI arrest

Saints WR Deonte Harris has officially been suspended for three games after appealing the suspension from the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW