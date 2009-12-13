Quick Take: Bengals/Vikings

Published: Dec 13, 2009 at 07:38 AM

It was over when ...

  Brett Favre had a TD pass for the 12th time in 13 games this year.

(Hannah Foslien / Associated Press)

Adrian Peterson burst into the end zone from 3 yards out with 3:29 to go, giving Minnesota a 30-10 lead. The Bengals removed starting quarterback Carson Palmer from the game on their subsequent drive, and the Vikings able to begin celebrating.

Game ball

In his first game since Week 6, Vikings CB Antoine Winfield made his presence felt immediately as he finished with a team-high nine tackles, a forced fumble and set the tone with his jarring hits.

Key Stat

Palmer was held to just 94 yards passing as the Bengals were unable to mount any sort of offensive thrust through the passing game.

Noteworthy

Cincinnati lost for the first time this season against a NFC team and finished its out of conference slate 3-1. ... With their loss and the Ravens' win, the Bengals missed out on a chance to clinch the AFC North title. ... Minnesota improved to 7-0 at home this season.

