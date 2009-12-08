Quick Take: Bengals/Vikings

Keep your eye on ... Carson Palmer's productivity: In an odd twist, the Bengals have had their turnaround season as Palmer's numbers are down. As the playoffs approach, more teams will look to shut down Cincinnati's running game, and force Palmer to beat them. The Vikings will probably use that blueprint, and Palmer will have to show he can respond to the challenge.

Cincinnati's cover corners:Johnathan Joseph and Leon Hall have gotten credit for being perhaps the league's best defensive back tandem this year. The Bengals will need the duo to play up to those standards against a Vikings receiving corps that is among the NFL's best.