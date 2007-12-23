Quick Take: Bengals jump on Browns' gaffes

Published: Dec 23, 2007 at 08:43 AM

It was over when ...
Derek Anderson's final pass into the end zone -- with one second remaining in the game -- sailed through the arms of two waiting receivers, complicating the Browns' path to the playoffs.

Game balls
Bengals RB Kenny Watson finished with 130 yards and one touchdown, matching his best rushing performance of the season.

Key stat
This game was the complete opposite of a Week 2 contest in which the Bengals and Browns combined for 96 points. The Bengals' 25th-ranked pass defense picked off Anderson four times and the offense turned those turnovers into 13 quick points. Cleveland's 29th-ranked pass defense also collected two interceptions and shut out the Bengals in the second half.

Noteworthy
With his TD catch in the third quarter, Cleveland WR Braylon Edwards set the Browns' single-season record (15). ... Cleveland TE Kellen Winslow reached 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. Winslow and Edwards became the first Browns duo to reach 1,000 yards in the same season. ... Browns CB Leigh Bodden has five interceptions vs. the Bengals (most vs. any opponent).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills part ways with executive VP, COO Ron Raccuia

Ron Raccuia, who played the lead role in negotiating Buffalo's new $1.54 billion stadium deal, is out as the Bills' top executive, team owner Terry Pegula announced on Wednesday. In saying the sides had parted ways, Pegula cited a monthslong evaluation of the team's business side in determining a need to "revamp and improve our structure."

news

State of the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers: Will Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley find postseason success?

How will the Justin Herbert-led Chargers bounce back from a playoff collapse? Adam Rank examines the state of the team heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract situation: One way to show worth is to not play

In an interview recorded prior to this week's franchise-tag deadline, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley discussed his contract situation and the possibility of missing games this season.

news

Las Vegas Raiders NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the start of NFL training camps just around the corner, Kevin Patra provides a deep dive into the Las Vegas Raiders' roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More