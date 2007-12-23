Quick Take: Bengals jump on Browns' gaffes

Noteworthy

With his TD catch in the third quarter, Cleveland WR Braylon Edwards set the Browns' single-season record (15). ... Cleveland TE Kellen Winslow reached 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. Winslow and Edwards became the first Browns duo to reach 1,000 yards in the same season. ... Browns CB Leigh Bodden has five interceptions vs. the Bengals (most vs. any opponent).