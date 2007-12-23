Quick Take: Bengals jump on Browns' gaffes

It was over when ...
Derek Anderson's final pass into the end zone -- with one second remaining in the game -- sailed through the arms of two waiting receivers, complicating the Browns' path to the playoffs.
Game balls
Bengals RB Kenny Watson finished with 130 yards and one touchdown, matching his best rushing performance of the season.
Key stat
This game was the complete opposite of a Week 2 contest in which the Bengals and Browns combined for 96 points. The Bengals' 25th-ranked pass defense picked off Anderson four times and the offense turned those turnovers into 13 quick points. Cleveland's 29th-ranked pass defense also collected two interceptions and shut out the Bengals in the second half.
Noteworthy
With his TD catch in the third quarter, Cleveland WR Braylon Edwards set the Browns' single-season record (15). ... Cleveland TE Kellen Winslow reached 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. Winslow and Edwards became the first Browns duo to reach 1,000 yards in the same season. ... Browns CB Leigh Bodden has five interceptions vs. the Bengals (most vs. any opponent).